A.G. Barr (LON:BAG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

A.G. Barr (LON:BAG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on A.G. Barr from GBX 520 ($6.84) to GBX 460 ($6.05) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. Barr in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of A.G. Barr in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. A.G. Barr presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 575 ($7.56).

Shares of LON BAG opened at GBX 605.63 ($7.97) on Tuesday. A.G. Barr has a 12-month low of GBX 508 ($6.68) and a 12-month high of GBX 980 ($12.89). The company has a market cap of $686.92 million and a P/E ratio of 21.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 566.84 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 599.98.

A.G. Barr Company Profile

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Carbonates, Still Drinks and Water, and Other segments. The company offers flavored, carbonated soft, sparkling and still soft, juice fruit, flavored energy, squash, non-carbonated, natural, and blended exotic juice drinks, as well as other juices and soft drinks; spring and sparkling water; mixers and iced tea; and fruit cocktail mixers, including purées and syrups.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating