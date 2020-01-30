A. H. Belo Corp (NYSE:AHC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

A. H. Belo Corp (NYSE:AHC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the December 31st total of 19,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 40,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

AHC traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.94. The company had a trading volume of 715 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,644. A. H. Belo has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $4.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.36. The company has a market cap of $63.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.88%.

In related news, Director James M. Moroney III purchased 378,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.93 per share, with a total value of $1,107,569.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,295. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert W. Decherd purchased 720,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,110,769.07. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,836,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,380,344.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in A. H. Belo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in A. H. Belo by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 88,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in A. H. Belo by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 529,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 42,861 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in A. H. Belo by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 552,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 7,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in A. H. Belo by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 867,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 22,661 shares in the last quarter. 61.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A. H. Belo Company Profile

A.H. Belo Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a local news and information publishing company primarily in Texas. The company operates through two segments, Publishing and Marketing Services. The Publishing segment publishes The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; Briefing newspaper; and Al Dia, a Spanish-language newspaper, as well as operates related Websites and applications.

