A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for A. O. Smith in a report released on Tuesday, January 28th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AOS. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Northcoast Research cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. A. O. Smith currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.57.

Shares of AOS opened at $42.69 on Friday. A. O. Smith has a 1-year low of $40.38 and a 1-year high of $56.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The company had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 43.24%.

In other news, Director Mark D. Smith sold 4,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total value of $250,350.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 109,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,667,329.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AOS. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 270.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in A. O. Smith in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in A. O. Smith in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 185.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

