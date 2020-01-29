A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.40-2.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.127-3.157 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.08 billion.A. O. Smith also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.40-$2.50 EPS.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.73. 66,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,392,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.64. A. O. Smith has a 1-year low of $40.38 and a 1-year high of $56.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.48.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The company had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that A. O. Smith will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 36.78%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research restated a buy rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a sell rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday. They set a hold rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. A. O. Smith currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.62.

In other news, Director Mark D. Smith sold 4,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total value of $250,350.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 109,113 shares in the company, valued at $5,667,329.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

