A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.40-$2.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.13-$3.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.09 billion.A. O. Smith also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.40-2.50 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a sell rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday. They set a hold rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. A. O. Smith has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.62.

AOS stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.73. 66,325 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,392,813. A. O. Smith has a 1 year low of $40.38 and a 1 year high of $56.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The firm had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is presently 36.78%.

In related news, Director Mark D. Smith sold 4,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total value of $250,350.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 109,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,667,329.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

