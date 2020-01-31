A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Northcoast Research downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The stock had previously closed at $45.37, but opened at $44.31. A. O. Smith shares last traded at $43.45, with a volume of 2,195,333 shares.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. A. O. Smith currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.57.

In related news, Director Mark D. Smith sold 4,820 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total value of $250,350.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,667,329.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,956,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 108.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,098,000 after purchasing an additional 121,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.96.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.33 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Corp will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.24%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

