A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.95

A10 Networks Inc (NYSE:ATEN)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.95 and traded as low as $6.85. A10 Networks shares last traded at $6.93, with a volume of 9,325 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ATEN. Zacks Investment Research lowered A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. TheStreet raised A10 Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded A10 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BWS Financial initiated coverage on A10 Networks in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.96. The firm has a market cap of $523.13 million, a P/E ratio of -26.19 and a beta of 0.75.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. A10 Networks had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $52.83 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that A10 Networks Inc will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Christopher P. White sold 9,169 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $63,816.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,328.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 38.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in A10 Networks by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,114 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in A10 Networks by 2.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,322 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in A10 Networks by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 209,947 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 253,387 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of A10 Networks by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 131,612 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 6,707 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A10 Networks Company Profile (NYSE:ATEN)

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and internationally. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade network address translation product, which offers network address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

