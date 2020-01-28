AA PLC (LON:AA) Receives GBX 50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of AA PLC (LON:AA) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 125 ($1.64).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.63) price objective on shares of AA in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AA in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AA in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

Shares of AA traded down GBX 0.68 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 49.32 ($0.65). 577,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,520,000. AA has a fifty-two week low of GBX 40.50 ($0.53) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 99.64 ($1.31). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 54.98 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 52.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.05 million and a P/E ratio of 5.73.

About AA

AA plc provides roadside assistance, insurance, and driving services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Roadside and Insurance. The company offers breakdowns cover for cars, motorcycles, caravans, vans, campervans, and towing; car, motorbike, van, and caravan insurance; and loans, savings, mortgage, travel currency card, insurance, and credit card products.

