AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AACAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AACAY. Goldman Sachs Group lowered AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.25.

AACAY opened at $7.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 1.13. AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR has a one year low of $4.19 and a one year high of $9.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.61.

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides miniaturized technology components to the consumer electronics industry worldwide. The company operates through Dynamic Components, electromagnetic drives and precision components, Micro Electro-Mechanical System Components, and Other Products segments.

