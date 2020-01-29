AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Sell” from Brokerages

Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) have been given an average broker rating score of 5.00 (Strong Sell) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell rating.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price target of $35.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.27 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned AAON an industry rank of 66 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AAON shares. BidaskClub raised AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AAON from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st.

NASDAQ:AAON opened at $53.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.93 and a beta of 0.94. AAON has a 1 year low of $35.36 and a 1 year high of $53.85.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $113.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.84 million. AAON had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 10.94%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AAON will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAON. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of AAON by 931.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 825 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in AAON during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in AAON by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AAON during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AAON by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

