AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Sets New 12-Month High at $54.17

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $54.17 and last traded at $53.99, with a volume of 23529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.69.

AAON has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AAON from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. AAON has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 56.54 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.94.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). AAON had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The firm had revenue of $113.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAON. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of AAON by 352.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 213,273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,702,000 after purchasing an additional 166,112 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAON in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,304,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of AAON by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 383,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,252,000 after purchasing an additional 98,825 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AAON by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,940,898 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $298,114,000 after purchasing an additional 44,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AAON by 475.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 42,239 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AAON (NASDAQ:AAON)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?