Aareal Bank AG (ETR:ARL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Aareal Bank AG (ETR:ARL) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €28.26 ($32.86).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Aareal Bank in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($26.74) target price on Aareal Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on Aareal Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Nord/LB set a €26.30 ($30.58) target price on Aareal Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Independent Research set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on Aareal Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of ETR ARL traded down €0.04 ($0.05) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €29.50 ($34.30). The stock had a trading volume of 216,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,447. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €30.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is €27.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.92. Aareal Bank has a fifty-two week low of €22.44 ($26.09) and a fifty-two week high of €31.90 ($37.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Aareal Bank Company Profile

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, and digital solutions for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services. The Structured Property Financing segment offers property financing and refinancing solutions for office buildings, hotels, and shopping centers, as well as retail, logistics, and residential properties.

