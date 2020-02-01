Aaron Colleran Purchases 33,000 Shares of Aic Mines Limited (ASX:A1M) Stock

Aic Mines Limited (ASX:A1M) insider Aaron Colleran bought 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.32 ($0.23) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,560.00 ($7,489.36).

Shares of Aic Mines stock opened at A$0.32 ($0.23) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of A$0.33. The firm has a market cap of $16.64 million and a PE ratio of -5.93. Aic Mines Limited has a 12 month low of A$0.28 ($0.20) and a 12 month high of A$0.46 ($0.33).

