Aaron Powell Sells 3,670 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Stock

Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) insider Aaron Powell sold 3,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total transaction of $533,251.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,486 shares in the company, valued at $797,115.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE KMB opened at $143.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.13. The company has a market capitalization of $49.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.51. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12 month low of $107.44 and a 12 month high of $149.23.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 3,809.60%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.80%.

KMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $129.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.69.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,953,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,325,795,000 after purchasing an additional 481,402 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,583,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,616,000 after purchasing an additional 81,870 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,187,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,830,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,632,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,930,000 after purchasing an additional 62,738 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,598,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,035,000 after purchasing an additional 42,478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.87% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

