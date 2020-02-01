Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Receives $77.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.75.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aaron’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. KeyCorp set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Aaron’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th.

AAN stock opened at $59.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Aaron’s has a 52 week low of $46.81 and a 52 week high of $78.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.14 and a 200 day moving average of $62.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.37.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.09). Aaron’s had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $963.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aaron’s will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. This is a positive change from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is 4.76%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,800,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 79,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 223,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,352,000 after purchasing an additional 40,642 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 140.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 258,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,608,000 after purchasing an additional 111,787 shares in the last quarter. 96.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks