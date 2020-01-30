Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Short Interest Update

Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,670,000 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the December 31st total of 4,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 827,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE AAN opened at $63.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.52. Aaron’s has a 52-week low of $46.81 and a 52-week high of $78.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.37.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.09). Aaron’s had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $963.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aaron’s will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. This is a boost from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.76%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp set a $88.00 price target on shares of Aaron’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Aaron’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Aaron’s by 11.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,286,000 after acquiring an additional 8,666 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Aaron’s by 5.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,456,000 after acquiring an additional 13,762 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Aaron’s by 41.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 354,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,744,000 after acquiring an additional 104,072 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in Aaron’s by 1.8% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 15,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Aaron’s by 23.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

