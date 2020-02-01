Abacus Property Group (ASX:ABP) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.93

Abacus Property Group (ASX:ABP) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.93 and traded as low as $3.69. Abacus Property Group shares last traded at $3.71, with a volume of 1,069,593 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is A$3.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$3.93. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.88, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.65.

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This is a positive change from Abacus Property Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 2.57%. Abacus Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.29%.

Abacus Property Group Company Profile (ASX:ABP)

Abacus Property Group is a leading diversified property group. We specialise in investing in core plus property opportunities in Australia. Abacus was established in 1996. We listed on the ASX in 2002 and are included in the S&P/ASX 200 index. Abacus is a stapled entity that combines the securities in three companies, Abacus Group Holdings Limited, Abacus Group Projects Limited and Abacus Storage Operations Limited, and three trusts, Abacus Trust, Abacus Income Trust and Abacus Storage Property Trust.

