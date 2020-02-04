ABB (ABB) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

ABB (NYSE:ABB) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ABB stock opened at $23.25 on Tuesday. ABB has a 1 year low of $17.71 and a 1 year high of $24.45. The company has a market cap of $49.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.89 and a 200 day moving average of $20.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays began coverage on shares of ABB in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. DZ Bank downgraded shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group raised shares of ABB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

