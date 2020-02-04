Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to Issue $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the healthcare product maker on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%.

Abbott Laboratories has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 47 consecutive years. Abbott Laboratories has a payout ratio of 39.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Abbott Laboratories to earn $3.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.1%.

ABT opened at $87.06 on Tuesday. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $71.14 and a one year high of $92.45. The company has a market cap of $154.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.26, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.00.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from to in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.57.

In other news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $3,359,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,885,906.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $45,748,840.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,962,885.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

