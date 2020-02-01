February 1, 2020
Aberdeen Frontier Markets Invtmnt (LON:AFMC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $44.00

Aberdeen Frontier Markets Invtmnt Co Ltd (LON:AFMC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 44 ($0.58) and last traded at GBX 45.20 ($0.59), with a volume of 25852 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 46.60 ($0.61).

The stock has a market capitalization of $32.22 million and a P/E ratio of -3.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 44.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 45.64.

About Aberdeen Frontier Markets Invtmnt (LON:AFMC)

Aberdeen Frontier Markets Investment Company Ltd, formerly Advance Frontier Markets Fund Limited, is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s objective is to generate long-term capital growth for its shareholders. The Company invests predominantly in a diversified portfolio of funds and other investment products, which derive their value from Frontier Markets.

