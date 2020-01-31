Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus (LON:AAS) Trading Up 2.4%

Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus PLC (LON:AAS)’s stock price was up 2.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,075 ($14.14) and last traded at GBX 1,065 ($14.01), approximately 23,878 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 35,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,040 ($13.68).

The stock has a market cap of $349.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,055.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,078.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68.

Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus Company Profile (LON:AAS)

Aberdeen Asian Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC is an investment company. The Company aims to maximize total return to shareholders over the long term from a portfolio of smaller quoted companies in the economies of Asia and Australasia, excluding Japan. The Company’s assets are invested in a diversified portfolio of securities (including equity shares, preference shares, convertible securities, warrants and other equity-related securities) in quoted smaller companies spread across a range of industries and economies in the investment region, including Australia, Bangladesh, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Korea, Malaysia, New Zealand, Pakistan, The Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Taiwan and Thailand, together with such other countries in Asia (the investment region).

