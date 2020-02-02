Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCD) Trading Down 0.2%

Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCD)’s share price dropped 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.92 and last traded at $22.92, approximately 100 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.97.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.88.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCD) by 32.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,920 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 24.53% of Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

