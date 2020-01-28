Aberforth Split Level Income Trust PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 1.51 (LON:ASIT)

Aberforth Split Level Income Trust PLC (LON:ASIT) announced a dividend on Monday, January 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.51 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of ASIT opened at GBX 88.96 ($1.17) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.11, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $169.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.77. Aberforth Split Level Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.78 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 94.35 ($1.24). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 90.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 80.29.

In other news, insider Graeme Bissett acquired 10,724 shares of Aberforth Split Level Income Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.09) per share, for a total transaction of £8,900.92 ($11,708.66).

About Aberforth Split Level Income Trust

In November 2003, Shareholders of Aberforth Split Level Trust plc (Trust) approved the voluntary liquidation of the Trust. Aberforth Split Level Trust plc operates as an investment trust company. It invests in a diversified portfolio of small UK quoted companies. The Trust's portfolio comprises investments in resources basic industries, general industrials, consumer goods, services, utilities, information technology, and financial sectors.

