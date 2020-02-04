ABIOMED (ABMD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect ABIOMED to post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ABMD stock opened at $185.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $177.46 and a 200 day moving average of $192.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 38.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.28. ABIOMED has a 52 week low of $155.02 and a 52 week high of $364.31.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ABMD shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of ABIOMED from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Leerink Swann boosted their price objective on shares of ABIOMED from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded ABIOMED from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.25.

ABIOMED Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel