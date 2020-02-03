ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ABMD. BidaskClub raised ABIOMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Leerink Swann upped their price target on ABIOMED from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James cut ABIOMED from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on ABIOMED from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.25.

NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $186.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.64. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.28. ABIOMED has a 1 year low of $155.02 and a 1 year high of $364.31.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $204.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.45 million. ABIOMED had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 26.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ABIOMED will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of ABIOMED by 2,764.9% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 72,338 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,340,000 after buying an additional 69,813 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of ABIOMED by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 174,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,822,000 after buying an additional 31,257 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of ABIOMED by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,629 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,300,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of ABIOMED by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ABIOMED in the 4th quarter worth $299,000. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ABIOMED

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.