Absolute Software (TSE:ABT) Hits New 12-Month High at $9.43

Absolute Software (TSE:ABT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$9.43 and last traded at C$9.40, with a volume of 20856 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$9.11.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABT. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Absolute Software from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Absolute Software in a research report on Tuesday.

The stock has a market cap of $380.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.10.

Absolute Software (TSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$34.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$34.06 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Absolute Software will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio is 104.82%.

Absolute Software Company Profile (TSE:ABT)

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and supports endpoint management and data security solutions for endpoint computing devices in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its software-as-a-service solutions enable customers to secure endpoints, assess risk, and respond to security threats.

