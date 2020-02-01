AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

ACIU has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of AC Immune from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of AC Immune from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AC Immune from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (up previously from $8.00) on shares of AC Immune in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of ACIU traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.29. 124,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,603. AC Immune has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $10.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.65 million, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 22.09 and a current ratio of 22.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.57.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. AC Immune had a net margin of 45.19% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The company had revenue of $33.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AC Immune will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in AC Immune in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in AC Immune in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in AC Immune in the third quarter worth about $62,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in AC Immune in the fourth quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in AC Immune by 12.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 27,789 shares in the last quarter. 27.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AC Immune Company Profile

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

