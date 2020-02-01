Accel Entertainment (NASDAQ:ACEL) Hits New 12-Month High at $12.70

Accel Entertainment (NASDAQ:ACEL) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.70 and last traded at $12.50, with a volume of 167611 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.47.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACEL. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 target price on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.21.

Accel Entertainment (NASDAQ:ACEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Accel Entertainment stock. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Accel Entertainment (NASDAQ:ACEL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 34,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

About Accel Entertainment (NASDAQ:ACEL)

Accel Entertainment, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets or businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

