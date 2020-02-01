Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.80) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Acceleron Pharma in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Brill now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.80) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.73). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Acceleron Pharma’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.22) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.64) EPS.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 353.57% and a negative return on equity of 30.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS.

XLRN has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $75.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Acceleron Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.57.

Shares of Acceleron Pharma stock opened at $90.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -33.75 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 14.02 and a quick ratio of 14.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.68. Acceleron Pharma has a 52-week low of $37.01 and a 52-week high of $92.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,921,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $202,191,000 after purchasing an additional 124,369 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,086,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,881,000 after purchasing an additional 75,465 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,454,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,048,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,442,000 after purchasing an additional 131,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 919,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,323,000 after purchasing an additional 11,028 shares during the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 3,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total value of $191,227.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,627,023.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 5,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $292,897.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,920 shares of company stock worth $1,434,502. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

