Acceleron Pharma Inc to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.28 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Acceleron Pharma in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Brill now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.31. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.03). Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 30.79% and a negative net margin of 353.57%. The company had revenue of $4.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $58.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from to in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $75.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.57.

XLRN opened at $86.30 on Wednesday. Acceleron Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $37.01 and a fifty-two week high of $86.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 14.02 and a quick ratio of 14.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.08 and a beta of 1.25.

In related news, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 11,853 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $595,968.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,219.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 3,732 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total value of $191,227.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,627,023.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,920 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,502 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 33.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after buying an additional 21,072 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Acceleron Pharma in the third quarter worth about $452,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Acceleron Pharma by 3.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Acceleron Pharma by 87.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 22,333 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Acceleron Pharma by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,921,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $202,191,000 after purchasing an additional 124,369 shares during the period. 89.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

