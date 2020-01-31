Acceleron Pharma Inc to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, Svb Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) – Analysts at Svb Leerink issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. Svb Leerink analyst G. Porges expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Acceleron Pharma’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($1.29) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($2.33) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($4.37) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.27) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.27) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.80) EPS.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 30.79% and a negative net margin of 353.57%. Acceleron Pharma’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered Acceleron Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $75.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Acceleron Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.57.

XLRN opened at $86.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 14.02 and a quick ratio of 14.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -32.08 and a beta of 1.25. Acceleron Pharma has a 1 year low of $37.01 and a 1 year high of $86.89.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 1,947.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 139.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 11,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $595,968.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,219.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 5,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $292,897.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,920 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,502. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

