Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Earns Hold Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $47.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential downside of 40.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on XLRN. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $71.00 price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLRN opened at $79.39 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.01. Acceleron Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $37.01 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 14.02 and a quick ratio of 14.02.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.03). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 353.57% and a negative return on equity of 30.79%. The company had revenue of $4.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 11,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $595,968.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,219.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 3,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total value of $191,227.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,785 shares in the company, valued at $3,627,023.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,920 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,502 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 984.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 35,426 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,921,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $202,191,000 after purchasing an additional 124,369 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,086,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,881,000 after purchasing an additional 75,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Acceleron Pharma by 252.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 11,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

