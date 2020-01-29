Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Given New $72.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada to $72.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on XLRN. ValuEngine lowered shares of Acceleron Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a buy rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acceleron Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $71.00 target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.57.

Acceleron Pharma stock opened at $79.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.01. The company has a current ratio of 14.02, a quick ratio of 14.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -29.51 and a beta of 1.25. Acceleron Pharma has a 1-year low of $37.01 and a 1-year high of $82.00.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 30.79% and a negative net margin of 353.57%. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Acceleron Pharma will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 11,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $595,968.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,219.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 3,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total transaction of $191,227.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,627,023.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,920 shares of company stock worth $1,434,502 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?