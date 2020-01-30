Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Price Target Increased to $135.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) had its target price increased by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $73.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 69.26% from the stock’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Acceleron Pharma’s FY2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on XLRN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Acceleron Pharma to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $71.00 target price on Acceleron Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Acceleron Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.57.

NASDAQ:XLRN opened at $79.76 on Tuesday. Acceleron Pharma has a 1 year low of $37.01 and a 1 year high of $82.00. The company has a current ratio of 14.02, a quick ratio of 14.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.65 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.21.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.03). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 353.57% and a negative return on equity of 30.79%. The business had revenue of $4.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Acceleron Pharma will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 11,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $595,968.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,426 shares in the company, valued at $524,219.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 3,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total value of $191,227.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,627,023.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,920 shares of company stock worth $1,434,502 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the third quarter worth about $149,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 1,947.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 139.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 3,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

Read More: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?