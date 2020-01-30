Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from to . Approximately 803,563 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 406,828 shares.The stock last traded at $79.07 and had previously closed at $79.39.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on XLRN. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $73.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from to in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Acceleron Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.57.

In other news, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 3,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total transaction of $191,227.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,627,023.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 11,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $595,968.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,219.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,920 shares of company stock worth $1,434,502. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XLRN. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 1,947.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $331,000. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 14.02 and a current ratio of 14.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.65 and a beta of 1.25.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.03). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 353.57% and a negative return on equity of 30.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma Inc will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

