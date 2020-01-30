Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 1.33

Media stories about Accenture (NYSE:ACN) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Accenture earned a media sentiment score of 1.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the information technology services provider an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACN. Argus lifted their price target on Accenture from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Accenture from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Accenture from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.82.

NYSE:ACN opened at $207.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.05. Accenture has a 52-week low of $151.84 and a 52-week high of $213.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $208.63 and a 200 day moving average of $196.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Accenture will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 43.48%.

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,435 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.31, for a total transaction of $300,359.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,607,833.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Walsh sold 6,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total value of $1,255,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,511,428.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,685 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,219 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

