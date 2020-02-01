Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Shares Gap Up to $4.28

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.16, but opened at $4.28. Accuray shares last traded at $3.79, with a volume of 91,514 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on ARAY. TheStreet raised Accuray from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Accuray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Accuray from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22. The company has a market cap of $380.58 million, a PE ratio of -194.40 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.08 and its 200-day moving average is $3.03.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $98.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.45 million. Accuray had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 24.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Accuray Incorporated will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Accuray news, CEO Joshua Levine sold 17,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total value of $50,650.56. Also, CFO Shigeyuki Hamamatsu sold 10,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total value of $28,520.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,644 shares in the company, valued at $501,238.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,068 shares of company stock valued at $84,695 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Accuray by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,447,656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,719,000 after purchasing an additional 593,349 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accuray by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 1,318,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,719,000 after buying an additional 248,900 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Accuray during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,785,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Accuray during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,766,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Accuray by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 624,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 11,275 shares during the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

