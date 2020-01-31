Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Trading 13.4% Higher After Strong Earnings

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)’s stock price shot up 13.4% during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $4.68 and last traded at $4.28, 2,717,773 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 193% from the average session volume of 926,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.77.

The medical equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $98.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.45 million. Accuray had a negative return on equity of 24.85% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS.

ARAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Accuray from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Accuray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Accuray from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.33.

In other news, CEO Joshua Levine sold 17,587 shares of Accuray stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total transaction of $50,650.56. Also, CFO Shigeyuki Hamamatsu sold 10,563 shares of Accuray stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total value of $28,520.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,238.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,068 shares of company stock worth $84,695. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accuray during the second quarter worth about $2,785,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Accuray in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,766,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Accuray by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,447,656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,719,000 after purchasing an additional 593,349 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Accuray in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,252,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Accuray by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 860,091 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after buying an additional 355,855 shares during the period. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.03. The firm has a market cap of $335.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.40 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22.

Accuray Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

Featured Article: Commodities