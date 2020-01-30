Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Upgraded to “C-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) from a d rating to a c- rating in a report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

ARAY has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research raised Accuray from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Accuray from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.33.

Accuray stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,407,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,741. Accuray has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $5.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $335.62 million, a PE ratio of -190.40 and a beta of 1.98.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $98.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.45 million. Accuray had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 24.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accuray will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joshua Levine sold 17,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total transaction of $50,650.56. Also, CFO Shigeyuki Hamamatsu sold 10,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total transaction of $28,520.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,238.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,068 shares of company stock valued at $84,695. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Accuray by 376.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,172 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Accuray during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accuray in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Accuray in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Accuray by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the period. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

