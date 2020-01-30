Acer Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACER) Short Interest Update

Acer Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACER) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 442,900 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the December 31st total of 485,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.8 days. Currently, 9.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research firms have weighed in on ACER. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acer Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.95.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 105.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 95,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 49,023 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 49.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 150,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 49,730 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. 25.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACER opened at $4.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $40.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.98 and its 200-day moving average is $3.28. Acer Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $28.25.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.05. Research analysts predict that Acer Therapeutics will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acer Therapeutics Company Profile

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes three clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; and ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders, maple syrup urine disease, and osanetant for the treatment of various neuroendocrine disorders.

