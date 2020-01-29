Acerus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ASPCF) Shares Down 17.8%

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (OTCMKTS:ASPCF) dropped 17.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.05 and last traded at $0.05, approximately 5,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 142% from the average daily volume of 2,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.06.

The company has a market cap of $12.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.07.

Acerus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ASPCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of ($0.17) million for the quarter.

About Acerus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ASPCF)

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of pharmaceutical products for men's and women's health. The company offers Natesto, a nasal gel for testosterone replacement therapy in adult males diagnosed with hypogonadism; Estrace, an oral tablet for the symptomatic relief of menopausal symptoms; and UriVarx, a natural health product that helps reduce symptoms of hyperactive bladder, such as daytime urinary frequency, urgency, and nocturia.

