ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) Short Interest Up 30.6% in January

ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,700 shares, an increase of 30.6% from the December 31st total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other ACNB news, Director David L. Sites sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $35,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,099 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,014.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACNB. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of ACNB by 8.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of ACNB by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ACNB by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 111,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,820,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ACNB by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 287,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,389,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in ACNB in the 4th quarter valued at about $378,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.33% of the company’s stock.

ACNB stock opened at $33.25 on Tuesday. ACNB has a twelve month low of $32.29 and a twelve month high of $41.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $239.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.46.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.99 million during the quarter. ACNB had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 27.62%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded ACNB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. BidaskClub downgraded ACNB from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

About ACNB

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs consisting of personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

