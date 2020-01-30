Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.99) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.99) for the year.

ACOR has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.40 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.24.

ACOR stock opened at $2.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Acorda Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $17.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.92. The firm has a market cap of $101.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.26.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.05. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 155.89% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $47.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Acorda Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 66.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACOR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 171.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 23,336 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000.

About Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

