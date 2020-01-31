Acorn International (NYSE:ATV) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.81

Acorn International, Inc. (NYSE:ATV) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.81 and traded as high as $18.02. Acorn International shares last traded at $18.02, with a volume of 494 shares.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.78.

About Acorn International (NYSE:ATV)

Acorn International, Inc, an integrated multi-platform marketing company, develops, promotes, and sells products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Integrated Direct Sales and Nationwide Distribution Network. The company, through its direct sales business platform, markets and sells products directly to consumers through its outbound marketing platform and Internet sales platform.

Further Reading: S&P/TSX Index