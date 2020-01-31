Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Shares Gap Up to $0.27

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.29, but opened at $0.27. Actinium Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 2,338,721 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04).

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals stock. Sabby Management LLC increased its holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,797,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 453,793 shares during the period. Actinium Pharmaceuticals comprises about 1.1% of Sabby Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Sabby Management LLC owned approximately 5.34% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, Iomab-B that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial as an induction and conditioning agent in patients over the age of 55 with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia prior to receiving a bone marrow transplant, also known as a hematopoietic stem cell transplant.

