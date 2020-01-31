Activision Blizzard, Inc. to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Activision Blizzard in a research report issued on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Thornton anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Activision Blizzard’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. Activision Blizzard’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ATVI. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (up from $56.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.76.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $60.89 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Activision Blizzard has a 12-month low of $39.85 and a 12-month high of $61.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1.5% in the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 4.6% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBW Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 0.5% in the third quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 55,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Collister Johnson sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total transaction of $199,234.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 280,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,731,938.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

