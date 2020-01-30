Adairs (ASX:ADH) Shares Down 1.8%

Adairs Ltd (ASX:ADH)’s share price was down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as A$2.15 ($1.52) and last traded at A$2.20 ($1.56), approximately 504,384 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$2.24 ($1.59).

The company has a market cap of $360.13 million and a PE ratio of 11.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is A$2.27 and its 200-day moving average is A$1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09.

About Adairs (ASX:ADH)

Adairs Limited operates as a specialty retailer of homewares and home furnishings in Australia and New Zealand. The company's product range includes categories, such as quilt covers and coverlets, sheets, cotton flannelettes, pillowcases, quilts, pillows, mattress protectors, pillow protectors, blankets, nursery products, valances and bedwraps, bedspreads, mattress toppers, bath mats, bath robes and slippers, kids beach products and towels, cushions, throws, gifts and toys, wall arts, rugs, laundry and home care products, chairs, bedheads, storage and shelves, ottomans and bench seats, and tables, as well as pots and plants, gifts, baskets, throws, home décor and fragrance products, mirrors, lighting products, and tableware and pets products.

