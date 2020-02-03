Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.90 Per Share

Analysts expect Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) to announce earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.00) and the highest is ($0.80). Adamas Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($1.06) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($3.86) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.97) to ($3.77). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.30) to ($1.56). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Adamas Pharmaceuticals.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $13.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 million. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 205.30% and a negative net margin of 215.09%.

ADMS has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Adamas Pharmaceuticals to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.63.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,627. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.90 and its 200 day moving average is $5.42. The company has a market cap of $145.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.15. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $12.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 144.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,396 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 13,247 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,791 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the period. 51.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

