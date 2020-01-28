Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, formerly Cellegy Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is a specialty pharmaceutical company engaged engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines for the treatment of viral infections. Adamis Pharmaceuticals is composed of two wholly owned subsidiaries, Adamis Labs and Adamis Viral Therapies. Adamis Labs is a commercial stage specialty pharmaceutical company targeting high-prescribing physicians in the allergy, respiratory and pediatric medicine market segments. To complement and add to the sales efforts of Adamis Labs, Adamis Viral Therapies is focused on the development of patented, highly-valued proprietary vaccine technology that Adamis believes has the potential to prevent or treat infections such as influenza or chronic hepatitis. Adamis also provides packaging for pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James lowered Adamis Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADMP opened at $0.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $3.29. The firm has a market cap of $42.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.44.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.00% and a negative net margin of 175.77%. The business had revenue of $5.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 86,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 42,000 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 143.8% during the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 61,711 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 36,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 189.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 757,124 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 495,793 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 962,687 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 14,312 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,791,266 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 77,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.48% of the company’s stock.

About Adamis Pharmaceuticals

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

Featured Article: Why are percentage decliners important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adamis Pharmaceuticals (ADMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com