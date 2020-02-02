AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AHCO. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.00.

AHCO stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.27. 32,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,086. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.44. AdaptHealth has a 52 week low of $7.82 and a 52 week high of $13.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.08, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.18.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth, LLC distributes home medical equipment. The Company offers mobility products, respiratory therapy, non- invasive ventilation, nutrition supplies, ocean home health products, sleep therapy supplies, bed lifts, seat lift chairs, and bath aids. AdaptHealth, LLC was founded in 2012 and is based in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.

